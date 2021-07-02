Coffee With Planners, City and public bounce ideas back and forth

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This morning, City Planners convened at Rapid City, City Hall and invited the public to weigh in on the issues as they begin to draft ordinances, in something they call Coffee with Planners.

It is the first Coffee With Planners since a COVID-19 hiatus. Giving the public a chance to speak with the city directly over some tasty snacks.

Darrell Shoemaker Rapid City, Communications Coordinator, says “As the restrictions have kind of eased quite a bit, wanting to get back into that flow, providing that transparency, that opportunity for good feedback about some timely issues going on with the city.”

There were three topics on the radar, and one of them was Medical Cannabis. It was hosted by Vicki Fisher, the Rapid City Planning Division Manager. She says places where the drug will be located like dispensaries, testing facilities, and places of manufacturing made for a hot commodity.

“There may be concerns that they [the public] have that we didn’t think about, and so this open dialogue encourages that. So, going forward as we bring our draft ordinance, it will share the voice of not only those of us that have been doing the research on it, but those in the community,” says Fisher.

Every twenty minutes the groups shift, if they wish, to a different table to speak with another planner, like Sarah Hanzel, A Division Manager with Rapid City’s Community Development, about a separate, but relevant subject like landscaping. She says a repeat subject was maintenance surrounding keeping things appealing and intact.

“Most of the people at the table were just citizens of Rapid City, who walk around in different neighborhoods, commercial residential neighborhoods. They’re driving to stores that they frequent. So, they experience the built environment on a day to day basis,” Hanzel says, “and so they have reactions.”

The final topic was Transit with Kelly Brennan, a Rapid City Community Development Long Range Planner II. She says that it’s obvious why public forum is paramount, as it’s public transportation after all.

“We kind of have the tendency to look at transit as a need. People need transit. They need it. They don’t have a vehicle, but we are looking now at the want based. I don’t want to drive my car everywhere. So, that was kind of a unique topic that came up today that I don’t usually hear about,” says Brennan.

Fisher says, “These are only successful, because of those that choose to participate, and we definitely want them to know that we appreciate that.”

City Hall is trying to live true to what it says on their sign. Working together to improve, protect and enrich our community.

