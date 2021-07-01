Tourist etiquette you might not know

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - ”This summer we’ve definitely seen an increase in visitation, not only here at Jewel Cave but at all the national parks areas here in the Black Hills and out at the Badlands as well,” said Greg Schroeder, superintendent at Jewel Cave National Park.

While tourists crowd popular Black Hill’s tourist attractions, it’s important for people visiting to show basic etiquette while waiting to see the area’s treasures.

Wind Cave National park says to plan like a park ranger while visiting sites. This includes a number of things, one, come early and be patient.

“So we just ask all people to kind of be patient and respectful and know we’re all doing the best that we can, not only here in the national park service, but in all visitors service industry across the Black Hills,” said Schroeder.

Second, on planning like a park ranger, have a plan and a backup plan just in case.

“You know the best thing that people can do is to plan ahead and really contact those places that you may be interested in visiting,” said Schroeder.

Third on the list is to come prepared, this means to prepare for weather situations like having proper clothing and be ready if situations change.

“If you’re coming into the Black Hills unprepared and not really be aware of where you’re going, just be ready to take a little extra time, enjoy yourselves, there’s a lot of great things to do here in the hills,” said Rick Mills, curator at South Dakota State Railroad Museum.

Coming prepared could also mean doing prior research on the desired destination, that information could go a long way.

Last on the park ranger list is to explore and enjoy yourself.

“But have some fun. Don’t try to do 90 things in one day, the Black Hills aren’t designed that way we just have a lot of things to do and a lot of things to enjoy,” said Mills.

