Neutrino Day celebrated virtually

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -This year’s Neutrino Day will be held virtually at Gather.town. The official name of the event will be Neutrino Day: Star Chronicles and will focus on the stories about stars—from a native way of knowing perspective and scientific perspective. Their featured speaker, Dr. Annette Lee, will give a presentation on combining the two perspectives to gain a better understanding of the universe.

Other speakers:

Hugh Lippincott, a researcher with the LUX-ZEPLIN dark matter experiment, will discuss the missing matter in the univers.

Mike Lammars, educator at the Journey Museum and will talk about Lakota Star Knowledge and star charts

The Sanford Underground Research Facility will also have interactive activities, information booths and a movie theater, library and art gallery.

Usually Neutrino Day is a live event held in Lead, SD. In 2020 they went virtual because of the pandemic and made the decision to go that route again this year—to be on the safe side. Next year, they will hope to be live again, but will always have a virtual component because it opens the event to people around the world.

For more information please go to www.neutrinoday.com.

