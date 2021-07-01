Medical Marijuana nearly legal in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Legal documents can be difficult to interpret. With Initiated Measure 26, potential criminal charges are on the line, meaning confusion can have consequences.

Matthew Schweich, the Deputy Director of the Marijuana Policy Project, wants to avoid those consequence.

“We don’t think that individual citizens on a one by one basis should be responsible for this type of policy,” says Schweich.

Last year, 70-percent of voters voted statute 34-20G-40 into existence as part of IM 26. Which, simply sounds like a strange number, but legally implies that if a person has written certification, issued by a doctor, within the previous year, it will be deemed a valid registration card beginning July 1, 2021.

“Until 25 days after the state makes a process open to the public for getting a card. If you have a written certification that complies with the requirements in the statute you are protected not only from conviction,” says Schweich, “but from arrest.”

Qualifying diseases and conditions are those that cause severe nausea, seizures or severe and debilitating pain to name a few.

If an individual were to find themselves in court facing charges for the use of marijuana and possessed no more than three ounces and did not have written permission from a doctor, then proving the existence of qualifying ailments that would have given them access to written certification could also be used as a lawful defense under provision 34-20G-51.

Pennington County Deputy State’s Attorney, Roxanne Hammond explains “If you have marijuana in the amount that would be allowable under the law, but you don’t have a prescription... if you can get a doctor to say that you could have had a prescription you can use that as a defense.”

July 1 is a day that law enforcement could be put to the test to administer a tricky law properly.

It’s paramount for both officers and the public to understand what’s going on according to Bill Stocker, a retired Sioux Falls Police Officer.

“Everyone needs to be on the same page about how the law works. The key to that is knowledge and information. We need to make sure the officers that are on the street, keeping our community safe have clear guidance on when, and when not to arrest someone,” says Stocker.

This afternoon the South Dakota Highway Patrol released its framework as to how they’re going to handle the implementation of Initiated Measure 26 starting tomorrow.

Those guidelines say the Patrol will not arrest a South Dakota resident who cannot produce a medical marijuana card provided they have less than three ounces of natural marijuana, they claim the medical cannabis is to treat a qualifying medical condition and they can produce documentation about that condition from a doctor.

The same goes for people who have a medical marijuana card from another state or a tribal medical marijuana card.

