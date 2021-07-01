Advertisement

Kiwi the special needs duck is waddling on wheels

The Woodstock Sanctuary adopted Kiwi, a special needs duck who is unable to walk on her own.
The Woodstock Sanctuary adopted Kiwi, a special needs duck who is unable to walk on her own.(Woodstock Sanctuary)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:00 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH FALLS, N.Y. (Gray News) – Kiwi, a disabled duck, is on the move!

She is unable to walk on her own and using two sets of wheeled prosthetics to help her gain strength in her legs.

According to the Woodstock Sanctuary, one pair of the wheels were too big, so the non-profit organization swapped them out for scooter wheels.

“Kiwi loves to show off her walking skills – and we love to watch,” the animal rescue group posted on Facebook.

The Woodstock Sanctuary says the tenacious duck can swim and regularly has water therapy.

The organization is working to get her special booties to help with walking on rough surfaces and to protect her feet.

The Woodstock Sanctuary is a non-profit animal shelter in New York that aims to rescue farmed animals and give them care.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police continue to search for missing woman
Rapid City has two gun-related events within 24 hours
RCAS officials are hoping to save more than $1 million by simply refinancing a loan.
Rapid City School District vs Citizens for Liberty
UPDATE: Revised schedule for 2021 fireworks displays
Pennington County Search and Rescue responded.
3 hikers fall down ravine, Search and Rescue responds

Latest News

Infrastructure needs are one of the critical necessities Congress is struggling to address.
House approves $715 billion transportation, water bill
A venomous zebra cobra was captured in a Raleigh, North Carolina, neighborhood.
Venomous snake captured in North Carolina capital
This image released by ABC shows co-host Meghan McCain during a broadcast of "The View" in New...
Meghan McCain says she’s quitting ‘The View’ in late July
President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure negotiations, in the East Room of the White...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing; Biden behind on global vaccine sharing, cites local hurdles
President Joe Biden and his wife Jill arrived in Florida a week after the collapse of the...
‘We can do it’: Biden brings message of comfort to Surfside