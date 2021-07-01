Advertisement

Hot as a Firecracker this 4th of July Weekend

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 7:23 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures will continue to rise into the 4th of July weekend. Highs in the 90s can be expected throughout the area.

We will also see a touch of monsoon moisture sneak northward into the area this weekend, which could bring a couple of isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Certainly not a washout weekend, but there will be a couple of storms around, so keep that in mind if you have outdoor plans.

Hotter than normal temperatures will continue into the first half of next week.

