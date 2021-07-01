Gordy Pratt defeats cancer and returns to performing

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Gordy Pratt is back after surviving tonsil cancer. He may look a little thin but he is no worse for wear. He has been performing the last couple of months at planned events and continues to do so in a limited capacity.

Pratt said “I guess just what I am doing these days in comic relief. I’m at Palmer Gulch Fridays and Saturdays all summer long with Paul Larson. I’ll also be performing at the Deadwood Mountain Grand for their singer/song writer festival with my friend Jason Guthmiller.”

Pratt can also be seen playing at the Hickory House Senior Apartment Complex.

Pratt said “Just trying to stay busy.”

And for this “fabulous one guy” he knows how to do just that.

