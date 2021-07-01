Getting hot into the holiday weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures will reach the 90s for many on Friday, with some 80s in and around the Black Hills. We have sunshine for much of the day, but storms develop in northeast Wyoming and slide east into western South Dakota by evening. As the storms cross into SD, they will likely weaken rapidly and not be too much of anything.

The holiday weekend looks to be toasty. Highs are expected to be in the low to mid 90s Saturday and Sunday. We’re still expecting showers and storms in the afternoon Saturday, while Sunday’s storm chances are actually looking lower compared to earlier in the week. Not saying Sunday will be dry, as there is a small chance for a few storms, but it doesn’t look to be as much activity as we will see Saturday.

Next week will start off in the upper 80s with showers and thunderstorms on Monday. The chance for storms on Tuesday is not looking as promising as it once was, but we will keep an eye on that as we get closer. Things dry out and really warm up for the rest of next week as highs will be in the low to mid 90s. We’re watching the July 9-12 time frame for some very hot temperatures. Some models want to bring in triple digit heat. Given that its still more than a week away, we will watch closely and update you on the forecast as we get closer. July is shaping up to be a hot and dry month.

