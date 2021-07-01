Expect hot temperatures for your 4th of July weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today is going to be a warm one here in Rapid City. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s for most of the viewing area. There is a small chance for afternoon storms in Northeast Wyoming, but Western South Dakota should be dry for the rest of the day.

Tomorrow will be another hot day for us with highs in the lower 90s. There is a greater chance for storms tomorrow in the afternoon and evening. Storms will form in Wyoming at around 1PM. Places near Gillette will see storms in the later afternoon while places in Western South Dakota will see storms in the later part of the evening. Those storms will dissipate as they head east, so locations east of Rapid City may not see any rainfall.

As we look at the fourth of July weekend, expect warm temperatures to continue. There is another chance of storms for Saturday, mainly in the afternoon hours.

4ht of July will be dry for most of the day, but later on in the evening, we could see some isolated thunderstorms.

