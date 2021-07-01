Clayton Ryan & The Singing Mountain: “Animal”

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With his heavy, country rock twang and gospel like choruses, Clayton Ryan debuts his new song “Animal” with a performance on Good Morning Black Hills. Ryan has been working on a music video by the same name that also will be released Friday, July 2nd.

Ryan said “I had this baseline in my head and thought if I could write a song based on this base line this could be a song people put on their playlist for a road trip”

Ryan’s latest work, “Animal”, has a driving rhythm that is reminiscent of Creedence Clearwater Revival and bluesy like B.B. King. His lyrics speak to the driver whether you’re on a road trip on for a run.

Ryan also plays bass for the Brandon Jones Band. His new song can be heard at here with a drop coming out on July 2nd.

