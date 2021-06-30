Advertisement

The HOPE Center is asking for help to start renovations at prospected new building

The HOPE center has it’s eye on an empty warehouse to call their new building in order to serve the increase amount of people and expand their resources(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:09 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The HOPE Center is planning to expand into a larger building in order to serve the increasing amount of people seeking their services.

Melanie Timm, executive director at the HOPE center, went to the Rapid City council to request 250 thousand dollars to help with renovations to a prospected warehouse. Timm says they estimate a minimum of 500 thousand dollars to make the bigger space usable as the new HOPE center.

The building we’re in right now we have out grown tremendously, we’re serving anywhere from 200 to 250-60 people a day, that does not include the people that we’re feeding in the park three days a week. And so, potentially we could see 300 people a day at the HOPE center and we just cannot accommodate that many people at one time here,” Timm said.

Timm says they hope to add more resources like showers and a full kitchen in the new building.

