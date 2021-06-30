Heating up into the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More warm air is expected for the rest of the week. Highs will range form the 80s to 90s, with a few higher elevations staying in the upper 70s. Partly cloudy skies are expected Thursday and Friday. A few showers and thunderstorms could develop in the Black Hills and northeast Wyoming vicinity Thursday afternoon, with a few more storms possible in Wyoming on Friday.

Everyone will have the chance to see a shower or thunderstorms Saturday and on the Fourth of July. It will be a hot weekend with highs in the 90s for much of the area. Monday and Tuesday look to have a better chance for showers and storms with a few more clouds in the sky. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s because of that. We warm back up in the second half of next week with highs back in the 90s. The middle of July looks to get pretty hot - something we will be watching closely.

