The heat continues to build

HOT
HOT(KEVN/KOTA)
By David Stradling
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:55 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures returned to the 80s Tuesday for the first time since last Thursday. I hope you enjoyed the cooler weather we had over the weekend, because we’re going to be watching the heat build into the holiday weekend and beyond. Sunshine continues Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s. Some spots on the plains could climb into the 90s. A mix of 80s and 90s are expected Thursday. A little moisture from the southwest is expected to make it into northeast Wyoming, where an isolated shower or storm will be possible.

Friday will be near 90°, with warmer temperature son the plains. A few showers and storms are possible in the hills and northeast Wyoming to end the week. Over the holiday weekend, isolated afternoon storms are expected with highs in the low 90s. We keep a few storm chances in the forecast early next week with temperatures near 90°. It does look to keep warming up into the second half of next week and into the middle of July. While we have a few storm chances this weekend and early next week, the moisture will be very isolated and likely not make much of an impact on the dry grasses and soils.

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for Carter and Harding Counties Thursday morning through the night. Fire danger will likely increase through the weekend with a slight breeze, high heat and low relative humidity. Much of eastern Montana is under an Excessive Heat Watch starting Thursday morning and going through Saturday evening.

