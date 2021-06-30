DOH drafts medical marijuana guidelines, as recreational marijuana awaits SD Supreme Court rule

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - July one is just ahead, and it’s a date that some recognize as when medical marijuana will be legal.

However, the system is still in the works.

Deputy State Attorney, Roxanne Hammond, explains, “Until we can actually have prescriptions written by doctors, which is of course going to take a little time, marijuana is still illegal.”

A draft phase of the rules have been written that outlines prescriptions among, many, many other things in the 105 page document.

“Technically speaking, the medical marijuana goes into effect on July 1, but it requires you to have a prescription. So, until that system is set up by the Department of Health, there’s nothing really that can be done,” says Hammond.

The State has some 90 days to finish the guidelines. Meaning applications for medical cards could still take some time.

Now, let’s talk about recreational marijuana. The battle isn’t entirely over yet. It’s yet to finish going toe to to with supreme court. It could be deemed unconstitutional and thrown out the window, and possibly be on the ballot in the future. Or, it could be deemed constitutional, and small amounts of marijuana would become legal to anyone over 21 immediately. Or finally, it could be deemed constitutional after undergoing modifications.

Right now, counties are preparing in various ways. According to Cannabis Association of South Dakota Executive Director, Ned Horstead, businesses are preparing too, depending on how it all shakes out

“There’s a lot of local control under the medical cannabis law, so we’re tracking what’s going on in each county. What is going on in each of these municipalities. And, businesses are really planning on where they want to locate their business. What it will look like. There are a lot of steps being taken right now to prepare for medical marijuana and the adult use side, with amendment A being up in the air,” says Horstead, “everyone is anxiously awaiting the result of that as well.”

In other words, the state should have rules regarding medical marijuana prescriptions in the coming few months, and recreational use of the drug is currently expected to play out in supreme court this July.

