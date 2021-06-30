Cyclists making their way across the country to raise money for cancer research make a stop in Hermosa

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It started in 2006 in a dorm room on the campus of the University of Illinois to raise money for Cancer research and sports services. on June 30 Riders in the Illinois 4000 are making an overnight stop in Hermosa.

The group of 18 riders started in New York and will end in San Francisco.

With the goal of doing around 70 miles a day on their bikes, the Illinois 4000 team isn’t only raising money for a worthy cause but building a bond along the ride.

“The thing you start out with is a sense of adventure and as you go along you develop teamwork. You get to learn so much about the people you are with and a side of the country and people you never get to see otherwise,” Ryan Watkins, Assistant Ride Leader

Cyclists are staying the night at Our Saviors Lutheran Church before visiting Mt. Rushmore and making their way to Wyoming.

to donate to the Illini 4000

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.