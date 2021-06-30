Business owner catches car part thieves on camera

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Adopted into the world in the 70′s to help with carbon monoxide and nitrous oxide emissions, catalytic converters are now the target for thieves because of the 3 precious metals found within them; platinum, palladium, and rhodium.

Larger vehicles are the main targets of these thefts as they carry larger converters.

Brendyn Median, the Public Intrest Officer of the Rapid City Police Department explained, “so, what these people are doing is they are looking for areas that are a little more isolated than typically a neighborhood. In order to get a catalytic converter off of a vehicle is it does require power tools that make a lot of noise so, one of the most appealing targets for a thief that’s going to do this is going to be in an isolated commercial area or industrial area after hours when there is nobody really around.”

Somewhere like Climate Control Systems and Service where two men were caught on camera Sunday trying to steal converters from under company vans.

The two guys first showed up at 6:19 to do what the owner believes was to scope out the area.

It was at this time that they actually caught the license plate number of the truck the men were driving.

According to Climate Control Systems and Service Owner, Troy Nayman, the same vehicle came back at 8:48 when the theft was attempted.

Then the same truck made a third appearance on security footage. This time at 2 in the morning, but it isn’t clear why.

The kicker?

The thieves ended up stealing the rest of the exhaust system and left behind the two catalytic converters.

After seeing their foolish mistake, they tried to snoop around the next day claiming they were looking for a ring one of their wives threw out a window driving by. They were asked to leave empty-handed.

In a statement to KEVN Black Hills Fox, the owner said, “I hate that I have to deal with this when I am already busy enough and to pay for the repairs, but I’m letting the Rapid City Police do their job and hope they get these guys off the street.”

“We are catching up to some people which were coming in contact with the stolen items, but it’s rare that we catch them in the act because they go so far and above being caught so, that’s why we’re really preaching prevention right now and deterrence.”

So, what can you do? Try to keep your business secure with surveillance or a gate and keep an eye out for suspicious activity.

The two in the videos have not been caught and Rapid City police urge anyone that sees suspicious activity to call the non-emergency number at (605) 394-5131.

