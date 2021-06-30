3 hikers fall down ravine, Search and Rescue responds

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Last Friday night around 6:30, first responders were sent two miles North of the Badlands Pinnacles Ranger Station along Highway 420.

That’s where three people had fallen down a ravine.

They had been stuck for a couple of hours before being spotted by some bystanders, who asked for help from a Nebraska National Forest Service employee who dialed 911.

Pennington County Search and Rescue arrived on scene and successfully performed a vertical rope rescue.

Although there were no reports of injury to the stranded hikers, Naturalist and Volunteer Coordinator with the Outdoor Campus-West, Katie Schlafke, says it’s a reminder to be careful when out exploring.

”We’re definitely pretty spoiled here in The Hills. We have a lot of hiking opportunities that are great and they’re all different levels. So, just know your body and know your limitations and the more prepared you are,” says Schlafke, “the more fun you’re going to have.”

Game Fish and Parks has a list of ten essentials they recommend hikers bring with them, ranging from things like navigation to making sure you’ve got plenty of water.

