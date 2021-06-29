Wildland firefighters learn to rescue.. from the sky

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Black Hills Life Flight, South Dakota Army National Guard, Black Hills National Forest, Nebraska National Forests and Grassland, and South Dakota Wildland Fire Division all come together Tuesday to train crews on working together in life or death situations... and responding from the air.

“If we’re on a fire and we do have a medical emergency, which can happen, we’re learning the capabilities of each helicopter and what they can do for us out there,” said Neyssa Martin, a seasonal on an engine from Rapid City.

The Interagency Helicopter Medevac training is on its 8th year and brings in three different varieties of aircraft that are based in Rapid City, including the U.S. Forest Service machine, The National Guard Black Hawks, and Black Hills Life Flight.

“We have personnel from all the districts on the Forest, the Black Hills, we have state wildland fire. Then we also have some non-fire functions, our timber folks, our recreation people that work for the forest service that in the event of an accident out in the forest, inaccessible by roads, this is the training for them,” said Kevin Merrill, forest aviation officer of the Black Hills National Forest and Nebraska National Forest.

Some of the training includes requesting air resources, patient packaging, radio frequency use, and landing zones.

People rotate through stations from one aircraft to another.

“Just so everyone on the forest knows what we can do, like the time frames and types of patients we can take, and also just so they know it’s not our primary job. Our primary job is to fight fire but we can help them out if they need it,” said Lydia Raderschadt, senior firefighter of Black Hills Helitack.

The National Guard conducted a hoist operation, ending in a successful training mission.

