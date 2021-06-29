Advertisement

A Warmer and Drier Weather Pattern Returns

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:47 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - High pressure aloft building in from the west will bring sunny skies and progressively warmer temperatures to the area through the week on into the 4th of July weekend. Fortunately, we won’t be nearly as hot as the Pacific northwest has been but do expect 90s this weekend.

Little or no rainfall is expected through Friday. There might be a few isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms over the weekend as a little bit of subtropical moisture shifts north into the area. Any storms will likely be quite spotty.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 numbers for Monday in South Dakota
Animal dies in structure fire due to smoke inhalation
A football player from the Oglala Sioux Tribe could be the next player for the New York Jets
Teton Saltes eyes seat on New York Jets’ bench
Fred’s handler, K9 Deputy Richard Tidwell, said the bloodhound gets a reward of chicken to...
Bloodhound finds 6-year-old girl barricaded in outbuilding with little food or water
Police say a male suspect crashed a stolen truck into a Winthrop, Massachusetts, home then got...
Suspect killed after crashing stolen truck, shooting 2 bystanders

Latest News

High pressure system will dominant our area for the week ahead
Very dry week ahead
Temperatures will slowly rise into the 90s
Dry conditions for this week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Isolated Thunderstorms Today; Warmer and Drier the Rest of the Week
Expect very dry weather for the week ahead
Scattered showers will continue this evening