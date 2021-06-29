Advertisement

Venmo to increase fees on instant transfers, other services

Venmo is changing the way its fees work. Instant transfers may cost more.
Venmo is changing the way its fees work. Instant transfers may cost more.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:37 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Using Venmo will soon cost you more.

The peer-to-peer payment app is raising the cost of instant transfers.

Venmo says starting Aug. 2, its fee for the feature will go up 0.5%.

The instant transfer feature gives Venmo users quick access to funds by allowing them to transfer the money to a bank account or debit card within 30 minutes.

Venmo is also raising its maximum fee from $10 to $15.

And starting July 20, the mobile payment service will start charging people who receive payment for goods and services through the app a fee of 1.9%, plus 10 cents per transaction.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 numbers for Monday in South Dakota
Animal dies in structure fire due to smoke inhalation
A football player from the Oglala Sioux Tribe could be the next player for the New York Jets
Teton Saltes eyes seat on New York Jets’ bench
Police say a male suspect crashed a stolen truck into a Winthrop, Massachusetts, home then got...
Suspect killed after crashing stolen truck, shooting 2 bystanders
An Upstate New York “Noem For President” sign raises eyebrows and perhaps hopes

Latest News

About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse
Extreme heat is causing roadways to buckle in Washington state.
Extreme heat in Washington state is causing roadways to buckle
A ghost town, a man who keeps its past alive, and a chance to learn all about it
Law enforcement in Raleigh, N.C., is advising people to stay away from the loose cobra.
Venomous snake on the loose in North Carolina capital