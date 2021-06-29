South Dakota Department of Public Safety Wildland Fire Division establishes a new base at Spearfish airport

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Now, they have developed one and are in the process of developing another, what they call reload bases, which is a base they can use if it’s more efficient to reach a certain forest zone or if they get inundated with larger aircraft at Rapid City.

There is already a SEAT base in Hot Springs and now they are in the process of establishing one at the Spearfish airport.

At the moment, they have a temporary facility in Spearfish with the ability to load water and fire retardant onto the aircraft.

”Last week we had a fire over on the Wyoming state line and it was way faster for reload to bring them back to Spearfish than fly them all the way back to Rapid City so it just increases our efficiency and our effectiveness in aerial firefighting,” said Kevin Merrill, forest aviation officer of the Black Hills National Forest and Nebraska National Forest.

The state is working with the Spearfish Airport Authority to secure a permanent base that will not be staffed permanently but staff will be working on an on-call basis.

”Looking at the Black Hills zone and preparing for what we anticipate to be a busy fire season, it’s good business to have capability on all sides of our forest and a zone, not only Forest Service land but state and private so between the three different bases we feel pretty confident that we have the area covered,” said Merrill.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.