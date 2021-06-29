Advertisement

Silver City gets social with fundraiser to support local Fire Department

Sunday July 11th, 2021 from 8am-3pm
By Blake Joseph
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:34 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Black Hills is littered with small boom towns that make up communities of all types in modern times. One of those towns is Silver City which now that the pandemic is nearing it’s end is ready to get social again. The annual Silver City Social is back on after a year of being stalled because of the Covid-19 and this year the social will take place July 11th, 2021 from 8am-3pm. All funds raised will benefit the Silver City Volunteer Fire Department (SCVFD) which is one of the last self-supported volunteer fire departments in Pennington County.

Fire Department Chief Phil Schlief is particularly proud of this fact and says although his department isn’t as modern as some other facilities they still get the job done.

Schlief said “The community depends on us to provide a service. And with it we support the community as they support us. It should be a fun event.”

Events will include:

  • Live Music
  • Sloppy Joes, beans, and chips
  • 70 varieties of pies
  • Volksmarch up trail #40
  • 5k and 10k hike

This event is held 5 miles off highway 385 on Silver City Rd. More information can be found at SilverCitySD.com

