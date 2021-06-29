Dry weather for the entire week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Some very light showers in our viewing area will move out over the next hour or so. After they do so, tonight will be the start of very dry weather. Temperatures tonight will drop down into the lower 50s in Rapid City and surrounding area, while parts of the Black Hills will drop down into the upper 40s.

Tomorrow is expected to be very dry. Temperatures will be peaking in the mid-80s in Rapid City. Places out east as well as Sheridan, Wyoming could reach the lower 90s. The Black Hills will peak in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Over the next week, the high pressure system that caused the extreme heat in the Pacific Northwest will slowly make its way over to our area. We won’t be seeing as high of temperatures that places in the northwest saw, but it will definitely feel like July here later this week. Temperatures could reach the 90s by the weekend. July fourth is looking hot and dry for now, but make sure you stay updated throughout the week for any changes to the forecast.

For the heat wave in the northwest, most areas in Washington and Oregon saw all-time record high temperatures this past weekend. This includes Seattle and Portland.

