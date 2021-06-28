Very dry week ahead

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Small showers in our southern viewing area will move out of the area over the next hour or two. Tonight will be very dry along with tomorrow. Temperatures tonight will drop down into the lower 50s and upper 40s. Tomorrow temperatures will be in the mid 80s for Rapid City and 70s for the Black Hills. For the rest of the week, nothing but sunshine as temperatures warm back up to 90 by the weekend.

