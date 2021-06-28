Teton Saltes eyes seat on New York Jets’ bench

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An extremely well-rounded individual, Teton Saltes is recognizable in any room not because of his 6′5″ stature but because of his philanthropy and charity. Vying for a spot on the New York Jets’ he is now a free agent working towards becoming a permanent player for that team.

From the Pine Ridge Reservation, Saltes is a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe and has spent part of the spring of 2019 in Washington D.C. with the Save the Children Advocacy Network, speaking on behalf of children and indigenous people to members of congress. He also spent the spring of 2020 speaking with members of the New Mexico Legislature regarding mental health initiatives for student-athletes in the state of New Mexico.

Saltes is humble when it comes to being part of the NFL but also knows it takes an amazing amount of strength both mentally and physically.

Saltes said “It’s a struggle to stay on top and when you’re playing with professionals you have to be on your game.”

Saltes currently plays offense tackle for the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent.

