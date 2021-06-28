Advertisement

More Times Square police after man wounded by stray bullet

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:12 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayor Bill de Blasio promised to boost the number of police officers in Times Square after a man reportedly visiting New York City with his family was shot and wounded.

It was the second shooting in two months at the famous Manhattan tourist attraction and a high-profile setback for the city as it begins welcoming back tourists after a year-long pandemic lockdown.

The 21-year-old victim was shot in the back about 5:15 p.m. Sunday, police said.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment of what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a male suspect crashed a stolen truck into a Winthrop, Massachusetts, home then got...
Suspect killed after crashing stolen truck, shooting 2 bystanders
An Upstate New York “Noem For President” sign raises eyebrows and perhaps hopes
Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag during anthem
The multi-colored balloon skirted the top of the power lines. The gondola fell about 100 feet...
5 who died in New Mexico hot air balloon crash identified
There could be a heat wave underway.
Heat wave heads for Hills, record high temps expected for West Coast

Latest News

Trash collection adjusted schedule for Independence Day week
President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure negotiations, in the East Room of the White...
Biden working to get infrastructure package back on track
Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett describes seeing a girl at the collapse site who is waiting on...
Fla. condo collapse: Mayor describes girl waiting for missing parent at site
How to handle those feelings of grief and sadness following the Florida condo collapse.
Coping with condo collapse tragedy
COVID-19 numbers for Monday in South Dakota