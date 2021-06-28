Advertisement

Man attacked by rabid bobcat that hid under his car

By WTVD Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 10:00 PM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTWOOD, N.C. (WTVD) - A North Carolina man says he has a greater appreciation for life after he survived an attack by a rabid bobcat looking for something to kill.

Scott and Randy Jackson, a married couple of 18 years, parked June 4 in front of their house in Eastwood, North Carolina. His wife went inside while Scott Jackson unloaded groceries. That’s when he started to hear growling then noticed the bobcat sitting right under his car.

Scott Jackson slowly turned around to walk away, but the bobcat jumped on his back and started biting. He was able to fight the animal off by twisting its paw and ran inside his house. He received several scratches and bite marks to his back and left shoulder.

Scott Jackson received several scratches and bite marks to his back and left shoulder when he...
Scott Jackson received several scratches and bite marks to his back and left shoulder when he was attacked by a rabid bobcat outside his Eastwood, North Carolina, home.(Source: Jackson Family, WTVD via CNN)

Doctors and deputies say the bite on his shoulder implies the bobcat was going for the kill. Authorities believe the animal was rabid.

Scott Jackson received a series of rabies vaccinations as a precaution and is still trying to process the attack.

“I’m all right. I’m still a little shell shocked. I mean, I’ve never had anything quite like that ever happen to me, and it’s made me have a much more appreciation of life,” he said.

Deputies say hours after the attack, a homeowner two miles from the Jacksons shot and killed a bobcat that tested positive for rabies. Authorities can’t confirm a connection, but Scott Jackson and his wife believe that bobcat was the one that attacked him.

Copyright 2021 WTVD via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a male suspect crashed a stolen truck into a Winthrop, Massachusetts, home then got...
Suspect killed after crashing stolen truck, shooting 2 bystanders
An Upstate New York “Noem For President” sign raises eyebrows and perhaps hopes
Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag during anthem
The multi-colored balloon skirted the top of the power lines. The gondola fell about 100 feet...
5 who died in New Mexico hot air balloon crash identified
There could be a heat wave underway.
Heat wave heads for Hills, record high temps expected for West Coast

Latest News

The search for survivors stretches into the fifth day at the site of the Surfside, Fla., condo...
Condo tragedy: Search for survivors continues
President Joe Biden stands with a bipartisan group of senators in front of the White House on...
Senators to watch as Democrats debate changing filibuster rules
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Rescuers stay hopeful about finding more survivors in condo rubble
It was a weekend of record-breaking heat in the Pacific Northwest, with Seattle hitting an...
Thousands in Washington lose power during historic heat wave
Two adults and a child were killed when a Metra train struck and dragged their vehicle, causing...
2 adults, 1 child killed after train hits vehicle in Chicago