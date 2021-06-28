Advertisement

Isolated Thunderstorms Today; Warmer and Drier the Rest of the Week

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:33 AM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We will see one more day of isolated thundershowers today, then a ridge of high pressure builds in from the west, bringing a warmer and drier weather pattern back to the area.

This is the same ridge that is bringing all time record heat to the Pacific northwest. Fortunately, we’re not expecting triple digit heat around here.

A bit of monsoon moisture arrives Sunday and Monday, possibly bringing isolated thunderstorms back to the area.

