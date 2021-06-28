Advertisement

How the city of Sturgis is preparing for the upcoming Sturgis motorcycle rally

The Sturgis motorcycle rally is one of the biggest events in the Black Hills, and the city is consistently preparing for the event.
The Sturgis motorcycle rally is one of the biggest events in the Black Hills, and the city is...
The Sturgis motorcycle rally is one of the biggest events in the Black Hills, and the city is consistently preparing for the event.(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:43 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Speeding into the summer, the Sturgis rally is on everyone’s minds and the city of Sturgis is constantly preparing for the event.

These preparations include establishing city ordinances for street use, the public’s works department are finishing signs, modifications for traffic and parking, hiring rally seasonal help, and finalizing contracts for the wide array of events that go on during the rally. While the event is about a month away, the attendance is already estimated to be big.

“It’s shaping up to be a very busy year, the tourism season so far this year has been excellent so as far as talking to campgrounds and hotels and things, they’re booking. Several of them are actually expanding this year to accommodate so I think it’s going to be a big rally this year,” said Christina Steele, public information officer for the city of Sturgis.

Steele also says that rally goers should follow the Sturgis rally website https://www.sturgismotorcyclerally.com/ and Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/sturgisrally to stay updated on events and pre-register for the more organized events.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a male suspect crashed a stolen truck into a Winthrop, Massachusetts, home then got...
Suspect killed after crashing stolen truck, shooting 2 bystanders
An Upstate New York “Noem For President” sign raises eyebrows and perhaps hopes
Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag during anthem
COVID-19 numbers for Monday in South Dakota
The multi-colored balloon skirted the top of the power lines. The gondola fell about 100 feet...
5 who died in New Mexico hot air balloon crash identified

Latest News

SD Highway Patrol
SD Highway Patrol cautions drivers for a busy weekend
Animal dies in structure fire due to smoke inhalation
Old Chicago opened their doors a month ago, doing their best to keep up with community support...
Service industry struggling to find staff with return to normal life
U-Haul trucks and trailers are in high demand everywhere and the Black Hills is seeing and...
Pack up and head out on the road... U-Haul’s are bringing more people to the Black Hills