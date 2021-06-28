Advertisement

Cave Collective highlights Punk Rock in documentary

By Blake Joseph
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 12:09 PM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Executive Director, Dexter Carman, has plugged into his amp of outward thinking and has applied it to a documentary highlighting some of South Dakota’s underground music scenes; specifically Punk Rock.

Carman said “First, we will be hosting our first film screening at The Cave Collective, of the film “I Really Get Into It” on Friday July 16th at 7PM. Attached is a poster for that presentation.”

Largely ignored and left to their own devices, a group of unassuming teenagers in late 80s and early 90s Sioux Falls, South Dakota created their own culture, community, and economy. And when they moved out into the world at large, they brought what they learned along with them.

I Really Get Into It: The Underage Architects of Sioux Falls Punk is a story about the tenacity and ingenuity of youth, finding and following your convictions, and how the kids you least expect often make the most noise.

Plus, the Cave Collective will be featured in their own documentary Becoming: A Cave Collective Story, directed by Destyn Humann about the founding of The Cave Collective, their first year at the old location, and the production of the Black Hills Drive Aid during the pandemic.

