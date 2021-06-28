Animal dies in structure fire due to smoke inhalation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Fire Department responded this morning to a fire.

The structure fire burned on East Meade Street where it was contained to one-bedroom within a house.

The fire was put out quickly and everyone in the home and multiple animals escaped except for one cat that died of smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

