Advertisement

Scattered showers will continue this evening

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 3:51 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered showers will continue across our viewing area for the next several hours. Later on this evening, there is a good chance of a storm rolling into our area from the north. This storm will mostly affect the Black Hills, but locations on the west side of Rapid City could also see heavy rain. The rest of the night will be relatively dry with the exception of some minor pop-up showers. Tomorrow there is another chance of showers and storms but mostly for locations south and east. Locations north of Rapid City will be dry. Most of our viewing area will be completely dry by dinner time tomorrow. After tomorrow, expect a very dry week ahead with temperatures potentially reaching 90 by the end of the week.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Upstate New York “Noem For President” sign raises eyebrows and perhaps hopes
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison, for the...
George Floyd’s uncle reacts to sentencing of former police officer Derek Chauvin
Gwendolyn Berry, left, looks away as DeAnna Price and Brooke Andersen stand for the national...
Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry turns away from flag during anthem
After campaigning against it, Noem expresses support on medical marijuana
Three people, including a girl, were killed in a crash involving a train and minivan in East...
Police: 3 killed, 3 others injured after train hits minivan

Latest News

Another chance of scattered storms tomorrow
More chance of storms tomorrow afternoon
First Alert Weather
Lingering showers will continue tonight, but more storms tomorrow afternoon
Chance of storms in the afternoon
Showers will clear out over the next several hours before more storms tomorrow afternoon
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Wet and Cooler this Weekend!