Scattered showers will continue this evening

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered showers will continue across our viewing area for the next several hours. Later on this evening, there is a good chance of a storm rolling into our area from the north. This storm will mostly affect the Black Hills, but locations on the west side of Rapid City could also see heavy rain. The rest of the night will be relatively dry with the exception of some minor pop-up showers. Tomorrow there is another chance of showers and storms but mostly for locations south and east. Locations north of Rapid City will be dry. Most of our viewing area will be completely dry by dinner time tomorrow. After tomorrow, expect a very dry week ahead with temperatures potentially reaching 90 by the end of the week.

