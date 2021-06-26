Advertisement

RCPD says positive community relations stems back to 2018 “Collective Healing Initiative” grant

(KOTA)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 5:01 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Back in 2018, the Rapid City Police Department was one of five cities that received a grant from the US Department of Justice. It was called the Collective Healing Initiative, and had intent to improve community and law enforcement relations.

Since then, Police Chief Don Hedrick says that community outreach efforts ongoing today are thanks to the principals instilled back then.

He says that the grant pushed police to partner with the community, specifically historians and elders, by listening to their perspective. Which, he says persuaded the department to acknowledge historical trauma.

Today, Hedrick says he’s using these principals to partner with the community to assist individuals at the intervention point.

He says, although officers have crisis training, dealing with mental health issues, homelessness and addiction isn’t always an officers strong suit and training, and that it’s necessary to get these people the proper help they need.

“It’s been a matter over the last few years of building on the programs that we have by adding in resources to help us,” Hedrick Says. “So, it’s not just the police standing there by ourselves trying to deal with an issue that’s much bigger than us alone.”

Hedrick says these programs are specific to Rapid Cities needs, and admits that they might not work everywhere.

Now, after Mayor Steve Allender met with President Joe Biden earlier this week regarding Rapid City’s crime prevention tactics, Hedrick says he’s proud that they’ve received national recognition for their community based policing efforts.

