Advertisement

Police: 3 killed, 3 others injured after train hits minivan

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 8:46 AM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — A 10-year-old girl and two adults have been killed after the minivan they were in was struck by a train in northwestern Indiana.

Police say the 1 a.m. Saturday crash in East Chicago also sent three boys between the ages of 10 and 7 to hospitals where they were listed in critical condition.

Police say surveillance video shows the driver of the minivan ignored an activated train crossing signal and drove around a crossing gate when the vehicle was hit.

The train pushed the minivan for about 200 yards.

In addition to the girl, a 38-year-old woman and 36-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Upstate New York “Noem For President” sign raises eyebrows and perhaps hopes
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison, for the...
George Floyd’s uncle reacts to sentencing of former police officer Derek Chauvin
Thomas and Frank Janis were indicted in January of last year, charged with purchasing and...
According to the Department of Homeland Security, drug conspiracies are easy to commit online
Police officers investigate the scene of an early afternoon shooting in Olde Town Arvada on...
Police: Man who shot Colorado gunman was killed by officer
Noem moves staffer from office to campaign, ramps up campaign efforts

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure negotiations, in the East Room of the White...
Biden: Infrastructure vow was not intended to be veto threat
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, then-President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives to...
Trump airs old election grievances at campaign-style rally
The rubble is seen at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., Friday, June 25,...
Report showed ‘major’ damage before Florida condo collapse
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Crews at condo collapse site find body, raising death toll to five
The Celebrity Edge cruise ship is docked at Port Everglades, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Fort...
All Aboard! 1st post-pandemic cruise ship from US sails away