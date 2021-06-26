Advertisement

More chance of storms tomorrow afternoon

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 5:12 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Showers and storms will continue to affect our area over the next several hours. There is a small chance of pop-up showers tonight, but most of the area will be relatively dry with temperatures dropping into the 50s. Tomorrow we will see dry conditions in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. The severe threat is very low but some storms may contain heavy rainfall. Temperatures tomorrow will be below average once again with highs in the mid-70s. After tomorrow, we have a small chance of rain on Monday. We will then be dry for much of the week ahead with highs in the 80s.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Upstate New York “Noem For President” sign raises eyebrows and perhaps hopes
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison, for the...
George Floyd’s uncle reacts to sentencing of former police officer Derek Chauvin
Thomas and Frank Janis were indicted in January of last year, charged with purchasing and...
According to the Department of Homeland Security, drug conspiracies are easy to commit online
Police officers investigate the scene of an early afternoon shooting in Olde Town Arvada on...
Police: Man who shot Colorado gunman was killed by officer
Noem moves staffer from office to campaign, ramps up campaign efforts

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Lingering showers will continue tonight, but more storms tomorrow afternoon
Chance of storms in the afternoon
Showers will clear out over the next several hours before more storms tomorrow afternoon
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Wet and Cooler this Weekend!
Stormy pattern continues into the weekend