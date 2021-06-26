More chance of storms tomorrow afternoon

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Showers and storms will continue to affect our area over the next several hours. There is a small chance of pop-up showers tonight, but most of the area will be relatively dry with temperatures dropping into the 50s. Tomorrow we will see dry conditions in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. The severe threat is very low but some storms may contain heavy rainfall. Temperatures tomorrow will be below average once again with highs in the mid-70s. After tomorrow, we have a small chance of rain on Monday. We will then be dry for much of the week ahead with highs in the 80s.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.