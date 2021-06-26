Advertisement

Dole blueberries recalled due to Cyclospora

By CNN
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:53 PM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dole has announced a voluntary recall of various size packages of its fresh blueberries due to possible Cyclospora contamination.

The recall affects Dole’s fresh blueberries distributed in Illinois, Maine, New York and Wisconsin, along with two Canadian provinces.

Package sizes range from six to 24 ounce packages with various “pack out” dates from May 28, 2021, to June 9, 2021.

The Cyclospora parasite can cause an intestinal infection through contaminated food or water with a number of possible symptoms.

The Food and Drug Administration says no illnesses have been tied to the recall.

Consumers who believe they have the affected product are urged to throw it away.

Exact UPC and product lot codes can be found on the FDA’s website.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Upstate New York “Noem For President” sign raises eyebrows and perhaps hopes
Police officers investigate the scene of an early afternoon shooting in Olde Town Arvada on...
Police: Man who shot Colorado gunman was killed by officer
Thomas and Frank Janis were indicted in January of last year, charged with purchasing and...
According to the Department of Homeland Security, drug conspiracies are easy to commit online
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison, for the...
George Floyd’s uncle reacts to sentencing of former police officer Derek Chauvin
After almost a decade of service, a member of the Rapid City Fire Department is taking off his...
Cisco, the search and rescue dog, hangs up his collar after seven years with RCFD

Latest News

New video from the January 6 Capitol riot shows a man convicted of statutory rape heckling...
GRAPHIC: New video of Capitol riot shows man heckling police
New video from the January 6 Capitol riot shows a man convicted of statutory rape heckling...
GRAPHIC: New video from Capitol riot shows man heckling police
A makeshift memorial bears photos of some of the missing people that hangs from a fence, near...
Victims in Miami condo collapse came from around the world
In this Nov. 25, 2020, file photo, a traveler awaits for transportation at the Los Angeles...
Man jumps from moving plane at Los Angeles airport
After campaigning against it, Noem expresses support on medical marijuana