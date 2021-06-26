Chance of storms throughout the weekend and record setting heat wave expected in the Pacific Northwest

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The rain showers still occurring out in the eastern and southeastern counties will move out of the area shortly. Overall, most of the area will be dry for most of the night. There is a small chance of sprinkles out in northeast Wyoming, but other than that, expect a cloudy and dry night. Temperatures will drop into the lower 50s and upper 40s for most of the area.

Tomorrow, we are going to start out dry for most of the morning hours. Storms will then move through our area in the afternoon. These storms will be coming from the north at around 1 PM. Locations north will see storms first, followed by the Hills and Rapid City, and then locations south will see storms last. Most of these storms will be very widespread. Some storms may contain heavy rain, but the severe weather threat is very low. Temperatures tomorrow will be very comfortable with highs in the 70s and upper 60s in the hills.

Beyond Saturday, there is another chance of storms on Sunday. After a chance of rain on Monday, we will be mostly dry for the rest of the week. Highs this weekend will be in the 70s, and highs next week will climb back into the 80s.

