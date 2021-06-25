Advertisement

Wet and Cooler this Weekend!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:04 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A lingering upper level low pressure trough along with copious amounts of subtropical moisture will lead to cloudy, cooler and showery weather through the weekend.

A few thundershowers will be mixed in from time to time, but at this time, no severe weather is anticipated. Beneficial rainfall amounts up to an inch can be expected in some locations.

A warmer, drier weather pattern returns next week, with hot temperatures likely by the 4th of July weekend.

