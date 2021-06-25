Stormy pattern continues into the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Showers and thunderstorms will continue at times this evening and overnight. Temperatures will fall into the 50s to near 606 by morning. Clouds, along with the shower and thunderstorm chances, continue into Friday. Highs will only make it to the 60s and 70s across the area.

We’re still seeing the chance for showers and storms on Saturday, and possibly lingering into Sunday. The weekend does not look to be a washout, but temperatures will be on the cooler side. Highs will be in the 70s for many and even a few 60s come Sunday. There is the potential for some beneficial moisture between now and the weekend, with some spots potentially picking up 0.5″-1.0″ of moisture or higher.

Temperatures look to be a bit slower to warm up through next week, so 70s will continue Monday, but the 80s will move in through the middle of the week. Highs in the 90s look likely over the Fourth of July weekend.

