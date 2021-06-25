Lingering showers will continue tonight, but more storms tomorrow afternoon

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Showers will make their way out of our area over the next several hours. Tonight should be mostly dry after midnight across our area with the exception of some minor pop-up showers. Temperatures will also drop down into the lower 50s for lows. Tomorrow we will start out dry during the morning hours. Storms will move into our area in the afternoon from the north. Highs tomorrow will be below average once again with highs in the mid-70s. After tomorrow, there’s another chance of rain both Sunday and Monday. After Monday, things are looking dry for most of next week.

