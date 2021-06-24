Advertisement

Thunderstorm chances for the rest of the week

By David Stradling
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:47 PM MDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Showers and storms will continue through the evening before moving into central South Dakota after the midnight hour. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s across the area. More clouds are expected on Thursday, with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. A few will be near 90°. Showers and thunderstorms will develop midday and through the afternoon/evening hours. Some storms could becoming strong and perhaps severe with hail and wind as a threat if any storm were to reach severe limits.

Isolated storms will continue Thursday night and Friday. No severe weather is expected to end the week. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the 60s and 70s. We’ll stay in the 70s through the weekend and reach the low 80s to kick off next week. The heat is back for the final day of June and for early July, at least. Highs in the 90s are likely to kick off the new month.

