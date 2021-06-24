Advertisement

Manhunt underway for suspect after officer found shot in the head in Fla.

By NEWS 13 ORLANDO Staffa
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:06 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (NEWS 13 ORLANDO) - A manhunt is underway in Florida after a Daytona Beach police officer was shot in the head.

Police say the 26-year-old officer radioed in that he was investigating a suspicious incident.

When he stopped responding on his radio, more officers were dispatched to the scene and they found him on the ground with a gunshot wound.

The officer was hospitalized. The police chief says he’s undergone a “successful surgery” but remains in critical condition.

More than 500 officers from various agencies are now looking for the suspect, who’s considered armed and dangerous.

Police say the suspect, 29-year-old Othal Wallace, may be driving a gray 2016 Honda HR-V.

There’s a $100,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

Copyright 2021 NEWS 13 ORLANDO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accident kept Highway 385 closed the afternoon of June 22, 2021.
Update: Highway reopened after Pactola accident
Noem moves staffer from office to campaign, ramps up campaign efforts
Parents whose baby died settle with South Dakota hospital
Fire is a real danger with dry conditions, a danger one Black Hawk farmer faced Wednesday.
Fire started near Black Hawk as hay mower collides with rock
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

Latest News

Rescuers look for survivors from a partial building collapse in south Florida.
Rescuers search for survivors in south Florida building collapse
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Wing of Miami-area condo collapses; many feared dead
Romance novelist and author Ann Charles is back at it again with her protagonist Violet Parker...
Ann Charles releases new book “Never Say Sever” same day as Fan Party
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
Biden administration extends eviction moratorium for 30 days
FILE- In this April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly and Co. corporate headquarters in...
Lilly to seek FDA approval for potential Alzheimer’s drug