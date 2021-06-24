Advertisement

Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat

By KESQ staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:35 AM MDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A man died while visiting Palm Springs while the area was in the middle of a heat wave.

Geoffrey-Martin Cyr, 55, was in town visiting for the weekend. He was seen lounging by the pool Friday afternoon, where friends say he laid for more than an hour.

The heat that day tied the all-time record there - 119 degrees, one of the hottest days of the year so far.

“The soles of my sneakers literally melted off of my foot,” said Palm Springs resident Jill Langham, who was planning on meeting Cyr for a drink.

She shared the last messages she heard from him that day: “He’s so winded - will explain when I see you inching my way towards Hunters. He had collapsed in the street on his way walking to Hunters on one of the back streets. I don’t really know exactly how soon he was found.”

He texted friends saying he had thrown up a couple of times.

Eyewitnesses said they saw Cyr hit the pavement before going unresponsive.

At the hospital, paramedics said his organs were failing as his blood pressure dropped from extreme heat stroke.

“His body temperature was at 105. They were unable to cool his body, and he succumbed to death on Saturday evening,” Langham said.

While there were telltale signs that friends say they could have picked up on, medical experts said there are other symptoms that you should be able to recognize in both yourself and others: “Dizziness, lightheadedness, fatigue, upset stomach, vomiting, headache,” said Dr. Timothy Rupp of JFK Memorial Hospital emergency dept.

Loved ones hope their speaking out will help others stay safe through this summer. They hope one fewer person falls to tragedy because of the Valley’s dangerous - and now deadly - heat.

“I do believe that this could have been prevented, and it’s just killing my heart,” Langham said. “If you’re feeling weak, if you’re feeling exhausted, I’m not sure that’s the time to be taking walks or going out to a pool.”

