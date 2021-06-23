Pollinator Week, all the buzz

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The movement of pollen from plant to plant ensures a diverse, sound and healthy ecosystem.

Rapid City Mayor, Steve Allender, made this week a symbolic one that recognizes the able-bodied little creatures that carry pollen far and wide.

In case you just so happened to miss all of the buzz last year, you might not have heard that Rapid City was the first in South Dakota to become an officially affiliated Bee City.

A Rapid City Landscape Designer, Melissa Petersen, says that protecting pollinators is crucial.

“Pollination matters,” says Petersen, “because it’s how plants reproduce. It helps crop yields increase.”

Some say, pollination is responsible for one in every three bits of food. In some places, pollinators are on the decline. Which, can pose problems, Petersen says, “if we don’t help support pollinators and we see those declines in their population, the food supply is going to have a harder time in feeding all of us.”

Being a Bee City means that Rapid City has taken a stance saying pollinators don’t bug us, and instead support the critters in various ways.

“The easy one, planting native flowers. Having habitat sites. Providing nectar. Consider what pesticides you use in your yard and is that maybe affecting the pollinators or other insects that live and feed in your yard,” Petersen explains.

Bees are all over Rapid City doing their part to promote healthy plant life.

