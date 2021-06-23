Advertisement

Merle Smith, 1st Black graduate of Coast Guard Academy, dies

Merle J. Smith Jr., left, is pictured with his father, U.S. Army Col. Merle J. Smith, Sr., and...
Merle J. Smith Jr., left, is pictured with his father, U.S. Army Col. Merle J. Smith, Sr., and Coast Guard Commandant Willard J. Smith at the Academy commencement, 1966. Smith Jr. was the first Black cadet to graduate from the Coast Guard Academy.(Source: U.S. Coast Guard photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:17 AM MDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — The first Black cadet to graduate from the Coast Guard Academy, Merle Smith Jr. has died. He was 76.

Smith’s wife says he died on June 16 of complications from Parkinson’s disease and COVID-19.

Smith commanded patrol boats in Vietnam, taught law classes at the academy in New London and retired from active-duty service with the rank of commander before joining the legal staff of submarine builder Electric Boat.

Academy superintendent Rear Adm. William Kelly said in an email to the campus community that Smith “served as a role model for countless cadets, faculty, and staff.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accident kept Highway 385 closed the afternoon of June 22, 2021.
Update: Highway reopened after Pactola accident
Noem moves staffer from office to campaign, ramps up campaign efforts
Parents whose baby died settle with South Dakota hospital
Fire is a real danger with dry conditions, a danger one Black Hawk farmer faced Wednesday.
Fire started near Black Hawk as hay mower collides with rock
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

Latest News

Rescuers look for survivors from a partial building collapse in south Florida.
Rescuers search for survivors in south Florida building collapse
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Wing of Miami-area condo collapses; many feared dead
Romance novelist and author Ann Charles is back at it again with her protagonist Violet Parker...
Ann Charles releases new book “Never Say Sever” same day as Fan Party
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
Biden administration extends eviction moratorium for 30 days
FILE- In this April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly and Co. corporate headquarters in...
Lilly to seek FDA approval for potential Alzheimer’s drug