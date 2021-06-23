Keeping your family and property safe this Fourth of July

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Fourth of July activities usually involve fireworks but the fun can quickly turn dangerous.

“You want to keep your face and your hands away from that because that’s how so many people get hurt,” said Monica Colby, fire and life safety specialist at Rapid City fire department.

Fireworks are not allowed within Rapid City’s city limits, however, you can find and buy novelty fireworks within Rapid City, and use those this fourth of July.

“Sparklers, poppers, snap-its, things like that. The reason why all of the others are not allowed in the city is because of the amount of fires that they’ve caused in the past,” Colby said.

If you’re in an area where you’re allowed to light fireworks, the fire danger allows them, and you have taken the necessary precautions like finding a safe location that isn’t near dry grass, there’s still more to do.

“Make sure you have a bucket of water that you can put the fireworks into so that they’re all the way out. Make sure to clean up your mess when you’re done. But also only an adult should be lighting those fireworks and only one at a time,” she said.

But the Black Hills is quickly turning into an unsafe environment to shoot off fireworks.

“We are seeing trends of fires that are actually burning through green grass as well,” said Eric O’Connor, Lieutenant at Rapid City fire department.

O’Connor says the grass, which is used as fire fuel, is deceivingly green this year.

“We had a short green up period but we’re already seeing fuels are drying out,” O’Connor also said.

In 2012, the high fire danger and dry weather.. resulted in Rapid City’s professional firework show being canceled. And Colby said we are on the same trend this year.

“but we are looking like this is going to be kind of a scary year,” Colby said.

Colby recommends people attend the multiple professional firework shows that occur around the area instead of risking starting a fire on their own.

