Fire started near Black Hawk as hay mower collides with rock

BLACK HAWK, S.D. (KEVN) - As the summer continues and conditions get drier, there are worries about how this could impact farmers in the area.

Fire is a real danger with dry conditions, a danger one Black Hawk farmer faced Wednesday.

A fire was ignited in a hayfield shortly after noon Wednesday. The blaze is believed to have been started by sparks after a hay cutter hit a rock. Fire crews were on the scene eight minutes after the fire was called in.

Black Hawk Fire Lieutenant Sean Weber says hay fields can be prone to fire this time of year, and that it’s best to mow earlier in the morning when there’s plenty of dew. He also says mowers should do whatever they can to steer clear of large rocks in fields.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.