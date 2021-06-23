Advertisement

Drake Bell pleads guilty to felony endangerment charge

This June 3, 2021 photo provided by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office shows Jared “Drake”...
This June 3, 2021 photo provided by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office shows Jared “Drake” Bell.(Cuyahoga County Sheriffs Office via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:33 AM MDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) — Drake Bell, the former star of the popular Nickelodeon show “Drake & Josh,” pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges relating to a girl who met him online and attended one of his concerts in Cleveland in 2017, when she was 15.

Jared “Drake” Bell, 34, of West Hollywood, California, pleaded guilty via Zoom to felony attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Sentencing is scheduled for July 12 in Cleveland.

Defense attorney Ian Friedman said Wednesday that he could not comment on the case but said it will be revealed at sentencing “why Mr. Bell chose to enter today’s plea.”

Bell had initially pleaded not guilty to the charges earlier this month. Tyler Sinclair, a spokesperson for the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, said at the time that the girl contacted Toronto police in October 2018. Toronto authorities then contacted Cleveland police, prompting an investigation.

The attempted endangering children charge relates to the concert, Sinclair said, where Bell “violated his duty of care” and created a risk of harm to the victim. Sinclair didn’t elaborate further.

Bell and the girl had “developed a relationship” online several years prior to the concert, Sinclair said. The disseminating harmful material charge concerns Bell having sent the girl “inappropriate social media messages,” Sinclair said.

The sentencing range is probation to two years in prison. The girl, who is now an adult, will be allowed to give a victim impact statement at the sentencing.

Sinclair declined to comment about the case Wednesday.

Bell, also a singer, began acting as a child, but was catapulted to stardom as a teen with Nickelodeon’s “The Amanda Show” and later “Drake & Josh,” which debuted on the channel in January 2004. The final episode aired in September 2007. Bell and co-star Josh Peck also starred in two “Drake & Josh” movies.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Bell’s “Drake & Josh” co-star is Josh Peck, not Josh Beck.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accident kept Highway 385 closed the afternoon of June 22, 2021.
Update: Highway reopened after Pactola accident
Noem moves staffer from office to campaign, ramps up campaign efforts
Parents whose baby died settle with South Dakota hospital
Fire is a real danger with dry conditions, a danger one Black Hawk farmer faced Wednesday.
Fire started near Black Hawk as hay mower collides with rock
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

Latest News

Rescuers look for survivors from a partial building collapse in south Florida.
Rescuers search for survivors in south Florida building collapse
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Wing of Miami-area condo collapses; many feared dead
Romance novelist and author Ann Charles is back at it again with her protagonist Violet Parker...
Ann Charles releases new book “Never Say Sever” same day as Fan Party
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
Biden administration extends eviction moratorium for 30 days
FILE- In this April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly and Co. corporate headquarters in...
Lilly to seek FDA approval for potential Alzheimer’s drug