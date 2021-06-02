Advertisement

South Dakota Hall of Fame names new inductees

Ray Hillenbrand
By Jack Caudill
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 7:07 PM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
The South Dakota Hall of Fame is announcing its latest group of inductees. And that group includes five people from this part of the state.

State Senate Majority Leader Gary Cammack of Union Center is in that group in the agriculture category.

Cammack and his wife Amy grew their 320 acre ranch into 11-thousand acres and their land practices have been praised by conservation organizations.

Hill City artist Jon Crane is going in in the art category.

His watercolors are well known for capturing scenes of old farms and homesteads and rural America along with his landscapes.

The late Ray Hillenbrand is being inducted as a philanthropist.

Hillenbrand started with his store, Prairie Edge, and later become known for his role in the development of Main Street Square and Legacy Commons, the rebuilding of Memorial Park and the One Heart Campus.

Ryan McFarland of Rapid City is being honored as an inventor.

McFarland is best known for founding Strider Bike International.

The company was born in 2007 and now has its global headquarters in Rapid City.

And the late Craig Tieszen is going in in the professional category.

Tieszen served the community as a police officer, police chief and state legislator.

He had experience with the Peace Corps in his younger days and was dedicated to his work with the Rapid City Club for Boys.

The group will be inducted in April of next year.

