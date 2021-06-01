Rapid City teen gets a big surprise from South Dakota’s Make A Wish Foundation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Colin Gholson, of Rapid City, is just like other 17 year old high school kids. He loves to run, he plays piano and has a great group of friends. Unlike his classmates, however, Colin has lived his entire life with Autosomal Polycystic Kidney Disease - a genetic disease that affects both his kidneys and his liver.

Despite his health setbacks, Colin smiles, laughs and finds the happiness in life, so it wasn’t very surprising when someone anonymously nominated him for a wish from Make A Wish South Dakota.

Colin’s greatest passion is music. He is a talented piano player, drummer and guitarist.

When Colin’s Wish Day rolled around, his friends, family and sponsors gathered at Douglas High School to surprise him with the musical kit of his dreams, with drums, two guitars, speakers, a Mac desktop computer and all the other gadgets he’ll need to be the ultimate dj.

The teen and his friends ended the day in style when a limo waiting outside of their high school took them to Press Start, an arcade in Downtown Rapid City.

It was a wish day, well granted.

